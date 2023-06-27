It’s sun-tanning weather again!
Have you noticed how many are out working on their sun tans? Jogging along the bike path shirtless, wearing skimpy tees and shorts, going to tanning salons, and using body creams that makes your skin a couple of shades darker.
I went on a cruise lately and half the passengers were scoping out and reserving the perfect place to work on their tans, apparently unaware of the PSAs regarding skin cancer being connected to the sun. Seems everyone thinks they look better with a tan, yet half the residents in our community who were born with a built-in/born-with tan are looked down on, experiencing racial slurs, slights in the workplace and have to work harder to achieve success.
When my first husband, Ralph Nuanez, was a boy in northern Arizona, his small town did not allow the kids with built-in/born-with tans to swim in the public pool with the white people who were working so hard on their tans.
— Nada Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield