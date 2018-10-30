I am now old enough to know not to worry about things that I cannot control. I am also a lot more mellow and have a lot more patience than I used to have, e.g. waiting to turn right on westbound Stockdale Highway at the Gosford/Coffee intersection.
The city is finally doing a right turn lane, but guess what? It is too short. I mean way too short. The curb and gutter has been poured and they could have made the right turn lane twice as long. As a result, during certain periods of the day, the traffic will still be backed up to the church on El Rio because there is not enough room for those who want to turn right.
I am not an engineer, but I'm just using common sense. Way to go, city!
Fred Drew, Bakersfield