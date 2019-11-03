Gov. Gavin Newsom has recently signed several bills into law for our fair state. How many were signed last year, the year before that and the many years before that? Thousands, to say nothing of the hundreds of thousands of pages of laws in the Federal Register in Washington, besides county regulations, city ordinances, etc. And you and I are required to know and obey all the laws of the land because "ignorance is no excuse"? Of course we know this is an impossible situation. This humungous number of laws that no human can possibly know, much less understand and obey, makes every one of us lawbreakers — i.e. criminals. Is there, will there ever be, an end to this insanity?
Jim Lee, Lake Isabella