I listened to Kevin McCarthy's every word Wednesday. I do not doubt his sincerity in opposing the shocking siege and insurrection of our nation’s Capitol as Congress conducted its business inside. Still, Kevin, I’m deeply saddened that you found your voice so late.
For four years you’ve looked the other way, excusing the deliberately inciteful rhetoric and aberrant, bizarre behavior of the Ego-in-Power, the demagogue who once referred to you, our elected representative, as “ My Kevin.” While Wednesday’s mob represented so few of us law-abiding citizens, we both know that very real differences divide us on political issues.
As we transition to a new administration, my hope is that we can do so in mutual support of lawful practices and peaceful protests. Looking forward, let our guide be the wisdom purportedly attributed to Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. “
Mary Munis-Webb, Bakersfield