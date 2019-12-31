Within the past decade, there has been an upsurge in the tolerance movement. “You should accept all people regardless of their beliefs.” Why then does this ideology seem to immediately dissipate when faced with digressive beliefs?
It has become increasingly clear that the practice of tolerance is not an overarching philosophy with the honest intention of improving society, but a form of virtue signaling to showcase moral superiority. “Tolerance for all, unless you disagree with us.”
This selective acceptance of only the “correct” ideology is not only dangerous, it is unabashedly hypocritical. By seeking to silence dissenting opinions, tolerance creates an echo chamber where only those who share the accepted beliefs are allowed to voice their thoughts, all the while those who disagree are ostracized and labeled hateful bigots. The irony in this train of thought is glaring, as it falls back on the very practice that it considers outrageous and allegedly seeks to end.
This country was founded on the Socratic principle that civil discourse does not only produce evolution in thinking, but is integral for the betterment of the country and its constituents. The First Amendment of the American Constitution is evidence of this. Perhaps even more so, it is evidence that tolerance is not as progressive as its disciples would proclaim. Tolerance, in its purest form, is nothing but a form of censorship and a regression to dictatorial practices that were employed with the sole purpose of allowing egregious processes to continue without being subjected to criticism.
Kevin Lara, Bakersfield