The four year nightmare is just about over. The wannabe dictator will be gone. Happily, Melania Trump, Stephen Miller, William Barr, Betsy DeVoss, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and many others can retreat into obscurity.
A President Trump victory would have put us on a fast track to a fascist/theocratic government. Now we can return to normalcy and get back our lost respect from other countries around the world.
Joe Biden can now properly work on uniting the country that was severely divided by Trump's rhetoric and focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, environmental protection, a stimulus package, homelessness, migrant children, the economy, good relations with our allies, NATO and many other pressing problems where the Trump administration fumbled the ball.
It was a close election, and even though they lost, I noticed how tolerant were the Christian fundamentalist supporters of Donald Trump. They were willing to overlook his criminal negligence in confronting the COVID-19 epidemic that resulted in an additional 150,000 unnecessary fatalities. They overlooked more than two dozen women accusing him of sexual improprieties; racism; lack of empathy for the children held at the border with Mexico; admiration for Putin, Un, Erdoğan and Bolsonaro; insulting of Sen. John McCain's military service; calling military people losers and suckers; denial of global warming and climate change; dropping out of the Paris Agreement; weakening of the EPA; reducing or eliminating important regulations; allowing coal companies to dump waste in rivers and streams; violation of the Emolument Clause of the Constitution; narcissism; sociopathic tendencies; calling opponents names like a school yard bully; and his more than 20,000 lies over four years.
Is this a lesson in tolerance that all of us could learn, or is this just massive hypocrisy?
David M. Keranen is a retired educator.