My mother died when I was 11 ½-years-old, but the incredibly rich life she gave to me and my four siblings has had an indelible effect. We got to do so many exciting things in our short time with her.
I write today in hopes that we Americans will work to keep our country strong and beautiful. I want us to appreciate all that we have, something I have tried to do in spite of my sorrowful early loss.
I have traveled widely throughout America, and I have seen its diversity and incredible beauty. If we celebrate it as a whole, maybe we can heal?
Since we are currently “stuck” in our immediate environs, I pray that our humanity and all that has made America the bright light of the world will come back to life. Whether we attend Coptic, Mormon, Methodist or Catholic services or an Islamic mosque, Hindu or
Sikh temple or the church of Mother Nature, we are all Americans.
I laugh when people are so proud of their worship sites. The, “Oh, I go to St. Phillips!” or, “Oh, I go to St. Francis!” Each of us loves to have our own best place.
I hope our local neighborhoods and our larger civic units – all the way up to our whole United States – become our new “own best places.” I believe unity can come back to our beautiful country, if we participate in it with love.
I know how my mother died, stuck in bed for weeks and then finally gone. To honor her, I have tried to use all the gifts she gave me — fully and with grace. I hope each of us in this beautiful country can try to do the same with our own life gifts.
If this little celebration of life and America has done the trick of inspiring some of you who are reading it, I am grateful. I firmly believe in a participatory democracy, one we have to continually create anew.
Debby Brackley, Bakersfield