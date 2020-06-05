Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.