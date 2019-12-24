Why doesn't Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office purchase a few Camaros, Mustangs, Challengers or imports that will blend in with the street racing crowd and let things happen from there?
Chuck Boyance, Bakersfield
