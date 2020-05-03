I am appalled at the Kern County Public Health Department’s actions. It will not release any detailed information on COVID-19 in our county, but on Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health released information that two skilled nursing facilities in Bakersfield had workers who tested positive for COVID-19 ("Workers at two skilled nursing facilities in Bakersfield had COVID-19," April 27).
Kern County keeps citing HIPPA as its reasons for not releasing data, but clearly the state has no such qualms. Furthermore, the county is now hiring an outside law firm to advise on this issue. What a colossal waste of taxpayer money in these difficult times. The county has attorneys on staff that should be able to handle this. With the constant budget deficit and the future decline of property tax values on our oil industry, I am shocked by this waste of our taxpayer dollars and the timid actions of Public Health.
Judith G. Kelly, Bakersfield