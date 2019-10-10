I appreciated Leonard Pitts’ well-thought out piece on women and the times ("How the times have changed," Oct. 6). Of course he had to emphasize one of the president’s past sins without considering that there are aggressive women who prey on rich young movers and shakers to enjoy the company of. That will never change.
Maybe the age of chivalry was a figment of our hopeful imaginations, but treating women well takes as much effort as a woman treating a man well. That’s nature and proper upbringing, isn’t it? We’re not getting much help from our Legislature or education system, where kids are frightened by climate change nonsense while becoming gender confused. Maybe the Bible is right about everything, so why forbid it?
As a wonderful counterbalance, I’m so happy Sirius-XM just launched “The Johnny Carson Channel” at 105. It goes back to 1974 and on. Carson had a gift for creating humor out of politics and human relations that is sorely needed today. His targets for a good humored laugh had no bounds.
I look forward to the day when we can laugh again in good taste and sometimes on the edge where human comedy plays out. Johnny suggested Nancy Reagan buy Ronald a new swimsuit for his birthday that doesn’t fill with air. Silly and simple. Maybe even memorizing Proverbs 31 early on in school would cover the serious side.
Jerry Todd, Bakersfield