Although I've been an Oregon resident for a little over a year now, I was a Bakersfield resident for 40 years. Having driven or walked by the palm trees on Rudd Avenue almost daily for years, I read Steven Mayer's article about their removal with a sinking feeling ("Rosedale Ranch's iconic palm trees are on the chopping block, and PG&E wields the ax," March 4). Those palm trees are a historic landmark and one of the attributes that gives the community character. Far more character than PG&E lines.
Like many people, my feelings toward PG&E are not especially warm at the moment, and I'd rather see them spend money moving their lines, burying them, thinking creatively or doing something which they no doubt won't have the money to do, even though they were able to pay their top corporate officers approximately $25 million in 2018. Why, those officers could probably pay for a solution themselves without affecting their lifestyles. I guess some tree sitting is called for. How about it, activists? Weather is getting nice but it's not too hot. Maybe it's time to set up camp under those trees.
— Susan Reep, Wilsonville, Ore.