Proposition 14 took effect Jan. 1, 2011, where the two top vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation advance to the general election. The Democrat Party dominates California politics, so this proposition seemingly guarantees two candidates from the Democratic Party will be in the general election. This disenfranchises voters from the other five ballot qualified political parties. The Democratic mantra is every vote counts, but Prop. 14 seems to guarantee a Democrat will prevail.
As evidenced in this last election, voters had the choice of a Democrat or a Democrat for the U.S. Senate.
If the Democrats really believe that no voter should be disenfranchised then Prop. 14 should be re-accessed.
Is it time for non-Democrat voters to start a movement to repeal Prop. 14? Your vote should count regardless of party affiliation. I doubt there would be many Democrats to support the repeal of Prop. 14.
Michael Mahoney, Bakersfield