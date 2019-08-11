Given the decades-long crisis in domestic terrorism (also known as mass shootings) in the USA, and given the refusal of the U.S. Congress to provide leadership in seeking solutions to the gun problems, why have not the hundreds and hundreds of colleges and universities in the USA stepped into the breach and proven their claim to higher education status? Proven some justification for their exorbitant costs? Demonstrate leadership in this social emergency beyond offering another new course in the criminology department?
Why must students — poor, overworked, harried — be the only force for social progress. Let’s see some fat cat bureaucrats get out in front and lead instead of sit back and watch.
Douglas Schanzenbach, Lake Isabella