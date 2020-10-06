In the U.K., being a member of a right wing terrorist group that has been banned will get you 10 years in prison. We should follow the U.K.'s lead. Zero tolerance for racial hate groups.
America will never evolve if we don't finally say no more primitive tribalism. No more xenophobia. No more hatred for others because of their skin color or religious preference. No more homophobia. No more wannabe autocrats or dictators spouting racist language will tolerated.
No more Proud Boys, KKK or Identity Evropa. Make it illegal to even belong to one of these groups. Let's evolve.
Michael Gresham, Bakersfield