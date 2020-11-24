After the 2016 election, I saw a side of America that I had fully believed was going to run rampant for the next few decades. I had no idea how much angst I had been holding inside until this moment. I feel lightheaded from relief.
I am so overwhelmed with pride to be American again. I don’t have to worry anymore about having to tell my Hispanic kid one day that his own president didn’t want him here. He will believe me as I raise him with the understanding that character matters and that honesty is rewarded.
There is still so much work to be done, but it is a beautiful thing to know that we have just shown the world — and one another — that we are ready to begin to heal. And for now, it feels nice to breathe.
Richard Montoya, Bakersfield