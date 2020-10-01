I am an “independent” voter who has voted for members of both parties over the years. I can no longer, however, in good conscience, vote for any Republican. The negative facts and shortcomings of the party are too great and too many.
Consider the following; The last two Republican administrations came to power by the Electoral College. Bush Jr. lost the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000 (although he was re-elected by both popular and electoral votes in 2004). Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton in 2016. Although Bush / Trump did, under our outdated system, "win" these elections, the true will of the people was denied twice in 16 years.
It's time to abolish the Electoral College. The five presidents who have increased the budget deficit more than any others are: Reagan (R), Bush Sr. (R), Bush Jr. (R), Obama (D), and Trump (R). This directly contradicts the “less spending, smaller government” mantra of the Republican party.
And finally, the blatant hypocrisy and double standard of Republicans regarding the Supreme Court nomination makes me nauseous. What's good for the goose is not good for the gander if it plays into the Republican hand / agenda. Utter blatant hypocrisy. The Republican party has demonstrated its true values (or lack thereof) and its true colors are brightly shining for all the world to see. Integrity is nonexistent. They have lost all credibility, and are no longer worthy of consideration, let alone a vote.
— Marcus Wagoner, Bakersfield