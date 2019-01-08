I don’t understand people who think illegal immigration is good. That attitude is purely political because it destroys the law and our personal freedoms when we are forced to deal with the unintended consequences of mass immigration and overwhelming the entitlement systems. Even though some immigrants want to be American, most come here because they want to eat someone else’s lunch, sell their drugs or slaves or spread their personal hatred of our unique American culture.
Why is it that people go to D.C. or Sacramento and soon become millionaires? Because they are doing their own business rather than the business of the U.S. That’s why Trump was elected. To fight the corruption in D.C. where everyone gets rich but nothing gets fixed.
We seem to elect people who only pad their own pockets rather than problem solvers. I would rather elect an imperfect human being who is a problem solver (Trump) than a politician who sells out their constituents to pad their own pockets.
It is past time for Congress to fix the immigration laws including getting rid of anchor babies. It is past time for Congress to be held responsible for the jobs it is supposed to do and stop blaming Trump and white conservatives. We still have time, but not much, before we go complete totalitarian though the Democrat Party.
Mike Ladd, Bakersfield