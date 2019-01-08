Last week House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave brief remarks as he handed the Speaker’s gavel to new Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. To paraphrase McCarthy, he said something like “now is not the time for retribution.”
From a quick research on the word retribution, I find that there is a theological definition that states that you get what you deserve. So Kevin knows that the Republicans deserve some punishment for their behavior over the last 10 years. The principle of retribution is the law of retaliation, under which punishment should be in kind. So Kevin knows that if the Democrats enact some type of retribution, it will be severe.
I would think that one who requests mercy would think about changing their ways. But not Kevin McCarthy. At the opening of this new Congress his first vote was NO on a bill that would put over 800,000 civil servants back to work. These workers have nothing to do with the fictionalized border issue that Trump has manufactured. They are innocent. For McCarthy and Trump to hold these workers hostage for their own political gain is outrageous.
McCarthy needs to grow a spine and man up for his constituents. We are the ones that enjoy the national parks, who want the airways to be safe, who need assistance from the Department of Agriculture. History will not treat him kindly if he is only known as a toady for Trump. Not a “Young Gun,” he is merely Trump’s Kevin.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield