I can hold my thoughts no longer after reading Thursday’s letters (“Letter to the Editor: Trump will be just fine” and “Letter to the Editor: Two points”).
I am not a Democrat or a Republican. I am an Independent and I vote for the best person for the job. After four years of this nonsense with our current president, it is time for a change. I do not need Fox, MSNBC, CNN or any network to guide me in what to believe. I can simply watch him whenever he speaks and know he has no idea as to what he is doing. He continually contradicts himself, spreads false information and constantly references “people have told me,” or, “I hear from people,” without any facts to back anything up. His entire agenda is to divide people and distract them while he and his cronies destroy the country and line their pockets with money, while we the common people struggle day to day.
A great businessman? Open your eyes. Daddy handed him everything and who goes bankrupt in the casino business? The list is long of all the businesses he has started and have not just failed but have been verified as scams on the people it has lured in to invest. He is a con artist and a snake oil salesman. He caters to any group that does not condemn him. I laugh at the Evangelicals who praise him with all the video and written evidence of him being an adulterer and a racist. Bury your heads in the sand further!
This president only caters to himself and his rich friends. He has installed his high paying donors into positions of responsibility in departments they have absolutely no experience in. The most recent example is the new U.S. postmaster, a high paying Trump donor, solely appointed to disrupt the mail service as Trump is having a temper tantrum knowing that he cannot win the election if everyone can vote. If it were not for President George Bush signing the order that the USPS must prepay its pension system, the USPS would have shown a profit the last three years.
Time for him to go, wake up America!
Jeff Leonard, Bakersfield