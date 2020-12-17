Just when you think that congressional Republicans, led by our very own Kevin McCarthy, could not possibly debase themselves any more than they already have after four years of enabling an immoral, dishonest and corrupt president, they double-down once again on their shamelessness.
In spite of Trump's landslide defeat, in objectively the most fair and secure election in history, and after 50-plus frivolous and baseless Trump lawsuits laughed out of courts across the country by Trump-appointed judges, a very conservative SCOTUS then threw out another ridiculous Trump case asking for the cancellation of the Pennsylvania electoral college vote. Then, not to be outdone in absurdity, 126 House Republicans, led by McCarthy, signed a petition officially backing a farcical Texas AG lawsuit asking the SCOTUS to throw out the votes and will of the people from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, because they didn't vote for "their guy." Spoiler alert: that one got laughed out of court too!
All 126 of these Republican congressmen attempted to subvert our democracy and orchestrate a political coup to contradict the will of the people. The last time I checked, that act constitutes insurrection and treason. At a minimum, these unpatriotic cowards violated their oath to the Constitution, and all of them will forever bear the "Scarlett letter" of "T" for treason. All of these spineless people, led by McCarthy (AKA, Trump's "my Kevin"), have disgraced themselves and have violated the public trust, and should be removed from office in a special recall election!
Celia Thesken, Bakersfield