In 650 words, a Community Voices on Sept. 3 summarized President Trump’s 6,150-word acceptance speech ("COMMUNITY VOICES: What do friendship, statesmanship and civility have in common?" Sept. 3). The author had to be brief, but Trump didn’t, and his long speech glowed with grand achievements and rosy promises. But they were bullet points without specifics, and the Community Voices submission was bullet points about bullet points.
I’m not writing to evaluate Trump’s claims. I’ve done that. And I hope you do too because the devil’s in the details. Trump’s had four years to deliver on his promises, and now he wants us to buy into them again. Are you better off than you were in 2016? I’m not. It’s time for a change.
Gilbert Gia, Bakersfield