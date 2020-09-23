I read the article written by Matthew Garrett and have to disagree with his alarmist attitude toward Bakersfield College's model of racial equity ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Questions of 'racial equity' at BC," Sept. 18). Most Americans, and now most institutions, including sports teams, believe systemic racism is a major problem for the future of America. Garrett believes that racism in America is anecdotal and based on emotions.
In my opinion, this mirrors the argument that the Civil War was for states' rights instead of to preserve slavery. Garrett's multiculturalism is not a threat to America, but separatism and racism is a threat to the future of education.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield