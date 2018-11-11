Another mass shooting committed by, presumably, a natural-born citizen. I am confused.
President Donald Trump refers to people from Latin America countries as a threat to our national security. Even committing military resources to "protect" our border, while skyrocketing deficits as only Republicans create.
Maybe the real threat is within our own borders. Conservative politicians continue to support liberal gun laws allowing legal citizens to shoot and kill fellow citizens, in many cases children.
Everyday we hear of the invading caravans from south of our border. Maybe we need to be paying attention to our liberal gun laws and not the so-called threat of caravans, a made-up fear by Mr. Trump.
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield