On Feb. 15, President Trump signed a proclamation of national emergency on the southern border, authorizing the Department of Defense and others to re-appropriate funds in pursuit of his border wall. While noble in the pursuit of border security, this measure forever provides every future president the power to spend taxpayer dollars as he, or she, sees fit. This should be concerning to every conservative who respects and defends the Constitution and the rule of law.
Much ink has been spilled about the dangerous precedent such a power could inspire in future Democrat presidents in regards to climate change or gun violence. But the more existential concern is the permanent change in the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government. Article I, Section 9, Line 7[2] of the Constitution specifically reserves the “power of the purse” to the Congress. The president’s proclamation, while objectively legal and likely to be upheld at the Supreme Court, usurps that power from the Congress, over the objection of a majority of congressmen. And that is why conservatives should reject this action.
For generations conservatives have been the sentinels of liberty, protecting us from a bloated and over-active government. Republicans have generally tried to defend the Constitution; ensuring future authoritarians could no more dismantle our rule of law, any more than they could take away our Second Amendment. We are not challenging the president’s authority to declare a national emergency, nor are we accusing the president of authoritarianism. But we are calling for true conservatives to contact their Republican senators and representatives and urge them to support the upcoming Resolution of Disapproval, effectively ending the national emergency. Border security remains a national priority, but let’s find another way.
Todd Quelet, Mojave, CA