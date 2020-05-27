"It needs to end. Now," stated the New York Post the other day. What the editors of that paper are saying is that it is imperative that all businesses be opened up immediately to resume doing business as the various business owners see fit.
I am sick and tired of all the emphasis being placed on containing the spread of the coronavirus. It is high time to worry about the fact that tens of millions of households in this country undoubtedly are having trouble going to sleep at night because they have lost their jobs and they don't know when or if they will recover their jobs, or find some sort of employment in the interim.
Put yourself in the shoes of these people. They are facing the loss of their homes and probable homelessness, not to mention not being sure if the members of their household will have something to eat. We are talking tens of millions of American households. We are looking at things being as bad or worse than what people had to deal with in the Great Depression.
The very fabric of our American society is being threatened. I am talking about chaos and anarchy reigning in our streets. It will literally be a survival of the fittest. Here is something for all of you to ponder — all the chaos and hyperinflation brought on by the Great Depression eventually led to Hitler taking over Germany. Do we want something like that to happen again?
We should allow just about every business out there the right to resume business operations immediately. Then, it will be up to each business owner to operate in a manner which he or she feels is consistent with following safety guidelines. Every business owner should be open to input and maybe constructive criticism, if you will, from the various government entities that have an interest in protecting the health of the public.
Frankly, if reopening the economy in the way that I have described results in a few thousand more deaths from the coronavirus, so be it. That is what is known as collateral damage. We must act now to minimize the economic damage brought on by this pandemic because that damage is potentially much more devastating to the well-being of our society than a few more thousand deaths.
Jack Barker, Bakersfield