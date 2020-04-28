Miguel Nidever’s recent op-ed (“COMMUNITY VOICES: America: Land of the sheltered-in-place and the home of the fearful?” April 23) is a superb overview of our nation’s history of its trying times from our Revolutionary War to today’s pandemic – in the context of our values and beliefs.
Unfortunately, his opening premise is misleading.
He used only a single data point to compare today’s COVID-19 projected 61,000 deaths with those of our annual seasonal influenza during 2017-18. This common error ignores data from other years for a more realistic perspective.
Flu deaths ranged from a low of 12,000 in 2011-12 to a high of 61,099 in 2017-18. The mean (average) number of deaths in the past 10 years is 28,917. The median is 24,549. By contrast, the Spanish Flu in 1918 and Asian Flu in 1957 caused 675,000 and 116,000 deaths, respectively. The flu vaccine was developed in the 1940s by Dr. Jonas Salk.
These data clearly show the current pandemic is more dangerous than past seasonal flu epidemics. Risk levels vary widely from state to state and county to county. Risk mitigation works, even without a vaccine.
Yet our economic loss is horrific. From a moral perspective, lives saved are indeed more important than dollars lost. Yet, it’s time to “go back to work” county by county as data dictate and each governor in our Federalist system directs.
John Pryor, Bakersfield