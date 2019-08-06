Thank you so much for James F. Burns ("American meritocracy, Aug. 3) and Bob Franken's ("Human highs and lows, Aug. 3) opinion pieces. Hopefully, people will read every word of both articles. Our current president is tearing this country apart and we really need to get decency and respect back in our beloved country. As an 81-year-old grandmother who was a registered Republican for 60 years and have seen "the grand old party" fail miserably over the last several years, I'm registered as a Democrat now.
I sincerely hope with all my being that when my Republican friends fill out their ballots in 2020, they think long and hard at what another four years of Trump could to do to this wonderful country of ours. I shudder to think what might happen.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield