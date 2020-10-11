On Tuesday President Trump tweeted, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hard-working Americans and Small Business.” I don’t want to surprise the president, but those folks elected to Congress are our representatives, representatives of the people, and they should be attending to the needs of their constituents, not the demands of the president. It would be nice if the president were also focused on the needs of the American people rather than waving from motorcades and balconies, and tweeting at all hours of the day and night.
Catherine Henry, Bakersfield