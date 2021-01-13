Leonard Pitts (along with many other liberal columnists in Sunday's paper) believe what happened at the Capitol as "the ultimate statement of white privilege; a white mob allowed to ransack the Capitol" ("So what now?" Jan. 9). Also, it was based on "unproven allegations of voter fraud."
As an opinion piece, Pitts and others are free to say whatever they want, even if it's a lie. The assertion that the mob was all white and all were Trump supporters is not true. Pitts claims BLM protests were peaceful. I seem to recall violence, looting and burning buildings in many cities.
Mainstream media continues to use the term "unproven," which is true, because states refused to audit their voting results. Refusing to audit results doesn't prove or disprove the allegations.
I believe, along with most Americans, what happened at the Capitol was outrageous. But blaming Trump seems hypocritical. Nothing was said about Democratic leaders calling for and supporting violence in the streets during BLM and Antifa protests that turned into riots.
The notion of "white privilege" was initiated in 1988 by Peggy McIntosh. In the modern era, the terms "white privilege" and "systemic racism" don't hold up under scrutiny. I see these terms used in relation to Blacks only. If those assertions are true, shouldn't they apply to Hispanics and Asians?
Anti-discrimination laws allow for a "level playing field." Even in liberal California, voters have continued to vote down "racial preferences."
Continuing to use these terms does nothing to help the Black community or race relations. Every person's success or failure comes down to personal choices and accountability.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield