Michael Cariker couldn’t have said it better ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A young Latina's hope," Sept. 14). I’ve been a citizen for half of my life and was a registered Republican for years. When the Republican Party left me, I registered as Independent. This year I finally switched to Democrat because I’m appalled at the lack of spine and moral compass that has paralyzed Republicans. My distrust with Caucasian people has grown to an anxiety level that I never before experienced, so it is reassuring to read that there are those who still have a conscience and see beyond color and ethnicity.
Martha Elias, Bakersfield