Before the first two Democratic debates I thought that the field was most likely too large, but I wasn't too worried because I assumed most of these folks wouldn't actually qualify for the debates. I couldn't have been more wrong about the number of candidates that would qualify. However, after watching the debates it cemented in mind that at least half, if not more, of the field should drop out.
I truly commend all the Democrats in the race for taking a stand in the fight against not only Trump, but also the worst impulses of American politics -- which have been embraced wholeheartedly by many on the right.
All that being said, I think it's time we have an honest discussion. Ultimately, only one candidate will get a real chance to defeat Trump, and of the current field maybe six have a legitimate shot at winning the Democratic nomination. Additionally, if a Democratic president does take the oath of office in late January 2021, it won't mean much if Mitch McConnell is still Majority leader in the Senate.
I will be the the first to admit, this conversation is needing to happen sooner than most of us imagined. I initially thought the field would, and should, start narrowing after New Hampshire, Iowa, and most definitely South Carolina.
I was wrong. Candidates should begin dropping out, now. Instead of running president, they should be running for election/reelection to congress, or for Governor of the undoubtedly great states they represent. Even if that means waiting until 2022. Not only is it the best thing for the Democratic Party and its voters, but it's prudent for the candidates, as current and future leaders of the Democratic Party. Candidates polling in the basement that choose to remain in this crowded field are either likely adding to their disapproval numbers, or losing opportunities to add to their approval ratings in better ways, e.g., authoring legislation or signing state laws that will bring some of these big bold changes into the real world.
My purpose here is not to disparage a group of individuals who want to help continue to keep America great. There are so many talented candidates in this race, and all of them (even Joe Biden) would be better than Trump. But, now is the time to be fighting not just for the presidency, but for the soul of America, which resides not merely in the presidency, but also in the congress, state legislatures, and governor's mansions across this great country.
Nick Nicita, California Democratic Party delegate