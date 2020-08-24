The recent Californian article featuring the young woman selling flowers at the intersection of Harris and Gosford roads ("Community shows support after teenage vendor was cited, flowers confiscated," Aug. 10) was really upsetting to read.
The Bakersfield Police Department has been criticized by a Mr. Reyes for enforcing the law after code enforcement cited the young woman for not having a business license.
The law is the law, and there are consequences when the law is broken. In my mind, the biggest issue is this is a child who is transported from Los Angeles to Bakersfield and was put on a busy street corner to sell flowers.
She is only a child and the dangers are many, including abduction. If this young girl were to be scooped up, how long would it be before someone knew she was missing? And this really happens.
I don't understand the mentality, or lack thereof, when a family puts a child in a bad situation in order to help support themselves. Where are the people that are supposed to protect her and keep her safe?
I wonder how confused Zoraide must have been when she was approached by BPD. This young woman is being exploited by the very people who should be protecting her. The next call should be to child protection services.
Beverly Hayden, Bakersfield