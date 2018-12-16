I am writing as a retired LMFT, who helped start the Psychiatry Department at Kaiser Permanente in Bakersfield. There were four of us therapists who were hired, and after visiting other psych departments in SoCal, we planned programs and began seeing patients. This was in 2001.
Of course, over the years I worked there, many more staff members were hired — doctors, therapists and social workers. The demand for services was huge. As the years went by, our staff became overloaded.
Kaiser's response to being under staffed was to send more patients to groups and lengthen the time between individual appointments. Therapists could not see individuals or families as often as was deemed necessary. For people with serious mental health issues like PTSD or bipolar disorder, this was potentially very damaging.
I was very upset to read the full page ad in Thursday's Californian, which was filled with untruths. Therapists do not protest in order to get paid more, but to improve the care of the patients!
Kate Browne, Bakersfield