A recent letter writer opined that only by voting Democrat can the damage President Trump caused to the economy be "fixed” and the number of COVID-19 deaths be reduced (“Letter to the Editor: One way to vote,” Aug. 21). He conveniently overlooked the many accomplishments of the Trump administration during his first three years which include but are not limited to:
- 8,800 point gain in the Dow Jones Average
- Reduced personal and corporate income tax brackets
- Lowest unemployment rate in 50 years
- Millions of fewer people on food stamps
- Stronger military
- Enhanced international status- USMCA and tougher trade stance with China
- Energy independence
Earlier this month, the president brokered a transformative Israeli peace deal with the United Arab Emirates for the Middle East, something no other president has been able to accomplish.
Despite the above, the letter writer contends that the Democrats taking control of the White House and both houses of Congress is the only sure solution to "fix" the economy and fight COVID-19. He ignored the horrible results of Democrat one party rule right here in California, the arson, rioting, looting and vandalism in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore and New York — all cities governed by Democrats.
Yes, let's all vote to put Democrats in complete control of our national economy so they can bail out fiscally irresponsible states like California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York and impose their devastating Green New Deal on the American people. The letter writer used the wrong “F” word in describing what Democrats would do to our economy and country.
Angelo A. Haddad, Bakersfield