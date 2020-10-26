During your childhood, you would most likely play games with siblings or friends. I imagine from time to time you would encounter someone who quit and ran home when things did not go their way. We now see this type of behavior in the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Democrats will only play and vote for a Supreme Court nominee if everything goes their way. Mature and intelligent members would simply go by the rules and vote no if that is their belief. In addition, many "Hollywood types" are claiming they would leave the United States if the president is re-elected.
I have an idea: leave now and don't bother voting. If you are so immature that things can only succeed if you agree, I am sure Canada, France or Mexico would welcome your tax dollars. Regardless of how this election plays out, I am an American and loyal to my country. I will pay higher taxes for Biden/Harris if I am forced to. I will utilize my free speech and civil liberties to fight any and all attempts to violate my civil rights. I will not resort to violence and looting to make my points. I wonder if BLM, Antifa and the Democrats will vow to the same.
David DePaola, Bakersfield