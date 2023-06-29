How did we get here? An ex-president, now cult leader, can tell his acolytes and political toadies up is down and black is white. Trump world is a land of opposites: Accuses Democrats and Biden of stealing the election when, in reality, he is the one trying to steal the election; mainstream media is all fake news but it turns out his propagandists at Fox are the fake news; he proclaims himself as the most honest man there is, but fact checkers documented over 30,000 lies and misleading statements during his presidency. He wraps himself in the flag and calls himself a patriot, then tries to overthrow our free and honest election. That is not being patriotic. Let’s call it what it is: treason.
He and some of his lackey politicians say we are becoming a banana republic. We become a banana republic by tolerating Trump’s corruption and corrupting influence. There has to be an acceptable substitute in the current field of presidential candidates. Supporting Trump is an endorsement for authoritarianism and probably the end of our democracy.