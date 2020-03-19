Having just returned from Ghana, West Africa, during the coronavirus pandemic, I am amazed at how poor a country the United States is versus a part of the world our president considers undesirable.
I was in Ghana looking at possible agriculture development ideas for an NGO and a University of Arizona masters degree. Approximately three weeks ago, I had a meeting with one of the most powerful tribal chiefs of the Gonja tribe, Buipewura Janipor, in the Savannah region of northern Ghana. The Savannah region is undeveloped, many villages without water or electricity. Those that do have water use a well with a hand pump in the middle of the village for community use (note community not individual hoarding).
My meeting with Chief Jinapor started with him stating that they “made America great” as many slaves were taken from the Savannah region of Ghana. His next comment was that they are very poor. I responded, “You are not poor, you are extremely wealthy, you just do not have money.” In this region no one is considered an orphan; extended family will always take you in. If you are hungry or need a place to sleep, a family will always provide for you, even as a stranger. There exists complete respect for one another and respect for the properties of others. Abandoned buildings do not have squatters, even though the house next door may be of minimal quality for habitation. No homeless were observed on the streets in the region, even if most work is subsistence agriculture and this was the dry season when nothing grows.
So now look at what much of the world looks at as a wealthy country, the United States. With just a little hardship, people buy weapons and ammunition to protect what is theirs. Hoarding of food and supplies, not considering that maybe their neighbor will have nothing. Buying up stacks of water, even though our faucets still run. Everyone is only concerned about themselves. I ask you now, which country is wealthy?
Peter Donaldson, Bakersfield