The letter writer ("Who's telling the truth?, Sept. 23) is looking for the truth. I can help with that. He claims Trump has claimed “crime is running rampant” in Democratic cities. The implication is he’s incorrect.
Trump is referring to cities like Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, etc. These cities all have Democratic governors, mayors and city council members. They stand back and watch their cities destroyed and handcuff the police by not allowing them to do their jobs. At one point the Washington governor famously claimed he was unaware of any trouble in Seattle!
Locally, we may have more conservative leaders but your Democratic governor has released thousands of criminals back onto the streets and will soon release thousands more. There’s the reason crime is going up in Kern County. If we didn’t have conservative leadership we could easily become like one of the aforementioned cities. Thank your lucky stars we’re not in that situation.
— Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield