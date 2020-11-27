I was almost relieved when Joe Biden won because I couldn't stand four more years of being told how stupid I was for voting for President Trump, but now I see which party is the home of the true haters. The Democrats are very good at pointing fingers at others and saying bad things about us Republicans and how we are all a bunch of mindless haters. Now that their guy won, they have doubled down on the name calling.
If you read the history books, it was the Southern Democrats who split from the nation and started the Civil War to keep slavery. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was Democrats who stood on the school steps barring Black students in schools, not Republicans. Now they just won't stop spreading the hate and name calling that they accused Trump of spreading.
I haven't heard one word from their leaders to try to stop it, but they are trying to draw our attention away from it by telling us how they are going to fix the pandemic, which they have no control over, and how that will fix all the problems in the world when they do. When this pandemic is over, all the other problems are going to be even bigger. I don't know about you, but when someone calls me all kinds of bad things for years and then wants to be friends, I wonder why would I want a friend like that.
Ray Leon Shankle Jr, Bakersfield