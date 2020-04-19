Herb Benham's column about the quarantine diary made my day ("HERB BENHAM: Show me the money," April 13). For me, it's going like this.
Day 17: Things get physical. Wifey and I engaged in an arm wrestling contest for the crossword puzzle (I lost).
Day 18: I took an elbow to the ribs reaching for the remote. Either CNN or HGTV was at stake (Lost again).
Day 19: Flipped a coin for the last Pepsi in the house (I'm zero for three, and she kept my quarter).
Seriously, these are desperate times. Stay safe.
Jim Smith, Bakersfield