Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” spoke to the upheaval of the 60s and the political unrest around the Vietnam War. Today we still have political unrest and war and the way it is waged has changed dramatically. The war I speak of is the war of words that are being uttered throughout social media. Today it seems that we can use social media outlets to say what we want, when we want without any regard to its validity, accuracy or truth.
How is it that the recent accounts of political attacks against any politician on social media isn’t being legally challenged when it has been proven that said information has been doctored or altered to create a false and malicious statement. The term libel comes to mind. If anyone uses false and malicious statements to hurt someone or cause harm in the public eye through any social media outlet by printing, posting damaging videos or pictures should be held accountable. And yet, these social media outlets get a free pass as in the recent reply by Facebook, after knowing the doctored images were false with malicious intent to hurt that person, refused to take it down.
Apparently libel and slander are no longer no no’s in the political arena when it comes to trying to hurt someone for political gain. No political party and its backers are innocent, they all do it. Maybe that is why no legal challenges have been made. Each wants a free hand to do and say what they want in order to rile the public’s perception about an opponent they are running against, even if it is false and malicious. And when they are called out on what was proven to be just that, they respond by saying “It was just a joke” or “I’m not responsible.”
Yes, we all have freedom of speech. However, you don’t yell “FIRE” in a crowded movie theater. The libel and slander laws are there to protect against wrongful, hurtful, damaging statements toward another.
Yes, Bob, “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and not for the better.
Charles R. Cournyea, Bakersfield