It’s 1 a.m. and with pen in hand and unfocused eyes, I realized the cause of my insomnia.
It is simply that my country has been besieged for over nine months by a deadly pursuer known all over the world as COVID-19.
Because of conflicting policies and the lack of any universally accepted standard of conduct, our battle has resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000 loving and beloved members of our American family.
Not only do caring members of my community refuse to protect themselves and others by following the health guidelines issued by responsible public personalities and scientific institutions, but they lack the personal discipline to curtail travel and group celebrations of secular and religious holidays.
Even after the disastrous results of the recent Thanksgiving holiday, people will ignore the risks of the greater challenges of Christmas and the New Year.
It is apparent that the daily count of more than 200,000 new infections and 3,000 new deaths of our beloved men and women hasn’t motivated our commitment to individual responsibility that we owe to each other.
I have searched, but alas in vain, for the elusive words that will bring clarity, purpose and personal commitment to enable the defeat of this threat to humanity.
It seems that we, as a community, lack the discipline and character to temporarily suspend our sense of individuality in favor of the common good.
I am reminded of a young girl of 13 in Holland during World War II that shared years of privation in the life-saving confinement of a hidden attic in a failed attempt to escape a pandemic of hatred and anti-Semitism for which there was no vaccine.
Young Anne Frank, our daughter of humanity, maintained a diary of her experience and aspirations that has been a worldwide beacon of hope and understanding. Anne would welcome the chance to don a mask, avoid crowds, curtail travel and enjoy the holidays in the peaceful serenity of her home and immediate family; and so shall I.
Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield