The trial of officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case moves forward. I have read several reports and commentary that speaks to Floyd’s lack of drug sobriety during the event, among other ancillary evidence that would seem to suggest guilt beyond reasonable doubt is itself doubtful. Without the benefit of hearing and seeing the direct evidence, I cannot speak to either verdict; likely neither can you.
This missive is not about a guilty or not guilty verdict. The theoretical question posed is the mindsets of the 12 jurors were they to find Chauvin not guilty. This is an easy decision from a distance but likely not so for them. There have been unveiled threats in some sectors about consequences of a not guilty decision. One can only imagine sitting in one of these jurors’ seats with this scenario coupled with the violence after the episode. Not to mention any possible threats that go unreported.
Perhaps some jurors, given sufficient doubt of guilt and any accompanying threats, might opt to pass the matter upstream to an appellate court with a guilty verdict. In that case, if even heard by these judges, we are back to Tom Jefferson’s words: “Judges are as honest as other men, and not more so.”
— Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield