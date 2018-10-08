I was once proud to call myself a Republican. However, in 2000 I left the GOP due to growing racism and sexism within its ranks. However, not even I could imagine to what depths of intolerance and dishonor the current GOP leadership would sink.
Two quotes by our early patriots come to mind. Upon leaving the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin was asked whether we had a monarchy or a republic. Franklin’s respectful reply was, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
The other was what has turned out to be President Abraham Lincoln’s profound forecast, when he proclaimed in 1838, "Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! ... if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."
I only hope and pray that our democratic republic can withstand this onslaught from within.
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield