I have to disagree with Mark Whitehouse's assertions about why our country needs a stimulus ("Whitehouse: A little stimulus wouldn't hurt the job market," June 10). What America needs is an organized workforce that can negotiate better wages, benefits and working conditions. We also need a new welfare system that will take monies away from corporate America and give it back to mothers and children. We need to get rid of the welfare to work program that created a homeless problem in all major cities in America. An organized workforce will bring back the middle class and get rid of homelessness and poverty in America.
William Guerrero, Bakersfield