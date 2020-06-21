In a recent article in The Californian, people were expounding on the merits and impositions related to wearing a mask in public places ("Face masks divide public opinion during pandemic," June 14). One person commented saying, in effect, “It's my risk. I'm taking it."
That person is forgetting about the social contract that we all signed by living in a community. I am now visiting my son and his family in Humboldt County. There, and in neighboring Mendocino County, wearing a mask is looked upon as a responsibility of the social contract.
Harry Love, Bakersfield