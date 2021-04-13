Just when we think we finally have former President Donald Trump in our rear-view mirrors, thereby allowing us to focus on uniting our divided country, along comes a piece praising Trump as the second coming of Jesus ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Cowboy ethics work — even in Washington, D.C.!" April 9).
Trump's policies of enforcing our borders and drawing the line on federal spending and over-regulation are supported by most Americans, and Pryor is correct in pointing this out. Such positives are rendered mute, however, when put alongside the biggest threat to our country since the Civil War: the Jan. 6 insurrection incited by, and encouraged by, Trump. The enormity of the insurrection has not been fully digested by many of us, but it will forever tarnish Trump and whatever he might be able to salvage of his legacy.
Pryor's claim that "At no time did he [Trump] sell his influence or his soul for political advantage or money" is laughable and easily refuted by examples that are too numerous to list and that go back years. For more recent examples, just ask former Vice President Mike Pence and other notables trapped in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Political advantage and money have been the two major driving forces of Trump's entire life.
History will render the final judgement on Trump. This history may take 20 or 30 years, or maybe only five or 10 if Trump is behind bars at the time (unlikely due to the millions that Trump will spend to keep it from happening, but certainly possible).
Pryor and other Trump acolytes (Kevin McCarthy, et al.) are loyal patriotic Americans who have contributed much to our society. They might want to think twice before risking and possibly trashing their well-deserved, hard-earned reputations by continuing to embrace Donald Trump. Pryor is listed as a "risk management consultant." It is hoped that he will carefully evaluate the risks he is assuming in his blind support of Trump.
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield