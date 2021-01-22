A recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Sad but predictable Democratic behavior," Jan. 16) did not emphasize the seriousness of the unfolding events on TV. Maybe Fox failed to televise them?
I will take the low-hanging fruit in the letter. He soft pedals a violent, murderous insurrection by labeling it as an incursion. Five people died. Congress ransacked and our elected representatives forced to hide from a crazed right-wing mob led in part by a would-be Hagar the Horrible and following the dictates of a vengeful President Trump. To the writer's credit, he did call it a raid, but it did not exactly equate to a panty raid on the girls dorm.
Four years ago in this forum, I wrongly predicted the defeat of the Blond Bumbler. I was wrong then, but I was never wrong about the man. Good riddance as we turn the page.
Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield