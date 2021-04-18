In 1990 to 1991, I was involved in Kuwait in the rebuilding of desalination units. I was in a country where no one had weapons. The police did not have a club, a pistol or spray. They had a uniform and a radio. This being said, on the corner of every block there was a pile of stones. In Kuwait, if one strikes someone or harms them using their hand or hands, their hand is amputated. Should a police officer direct someone to get in the car — just a regular car with the police emblem on the door — and this someone refused, the police officer would direct citizens to stone this person. Numerous times, I saw police directing, and the citizens of Kuwait immediately complying.
President Bush arrived on an aircraft carrier. This carrier could be seen about a mile off shore. I was walking alongside the ocean, when several Muslim men approached me. They started thanking me, as a U.S. citizen, for the U.S. freeing their country.
They asked me: “You tell me why no one has attacked your country as Saddam Hussein attacked Kuwait?” I responded, it isn’t because of our military. It is because in every house, millions of houses, there are 10 guns with 1,000s of bullets. Our people defend freedom.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield